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Chris Wallace, the Tattletale | Greg Kelly
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20 views • October 06, 2020
DISCHARGE AND DISMAY: Greg Kelly reacts to all the criticisms of President Trump, his secret service team, Chris Wallace's 'mask police' comments, and more. - via Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax TV
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