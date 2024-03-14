NBA CHAMPION SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED HEART FAILURE

bootcamp
March 13, 2024
None of the mainstream coverage of his ordeal mentions his vax poisoning. Typical. He said the shot released a "genetic issue." This is a lie. His doctors tell this lie to protect them from the millions of vax injured people and their families that will want blood and money when the finally figure out what happened. What actually happened is that the poison shots destroyed his heart.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/S08vrSVild51/
