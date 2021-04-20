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THE AROUSAL FROM WITHIN
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20 views • April 20, 2021
The arousal within either enhances good feeling thoughts and emotions, or the arousal within gives the indicator to a not good feeling thought and the emotions you feel to the negative thought.
Your emotions are the indicator to how you are doing and how you are feeling.
We have two emotions, the emotion that feels good and the emotion that feels not so good.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
Your emotions are the indicator to how you are doing and how you are feeling.
We have two emotions, the emotion that feels good and the emotion that feels not so good.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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