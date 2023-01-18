Ukraine Update Jan 18, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️ The Russian defense chief: 'The President of the Russian Federation decided to build up the Armed Forces to 1.5 million troops.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery of the Western Military District has launched strikes at the units from 14th, 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and 93rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Dvurechnaya, Timkovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated near Liman Pervy (Kharkov region).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, intensive action of motorized rifle units, and the strikes launched by artillery of the Central Military District at the concentrations of manpower and hardware of 71st Chaser, 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU, as well as at those of 15th National Guard Regiment have resulted in the elimination of over 70 personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 4 motor vehicles near Grigorovka, Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and to the west of Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Military District, supported by units of Airborne Troops, continued their offensive operations.

◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, artillery units of the Eastern Military District, and the Pacific Fleet's marines have neutralized the concentrations of manpower and hardware from 61st Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Zolotaya Niva, and 108th Territorial Defense Brigade near Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated in the area to the north of Levadnoye and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles.

- Russian Defense Ministry