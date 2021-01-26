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"THE WAR ON CONSCIOUSNESS" ~ Update from Age Of Truth TV ~ 10 April 2020 [Age Of Truth TV]
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32 views • January 26, 2021
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An update for our viewers and a informal conversation on current world crisis and events from Age Of Truth TV Investigative Reporter and Presenter, Lucas Alexander and Producer, DoP and Researcher, Lauge Felix Black. Filmed at an Amphitheatre in Denmark on April 10, 2020.
Several topics discussed.....
Link to document referred to: https://globalfreedommovement.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Evidence-the-COVID-19-pandemic-is-false.pdf
Medical experts referred to: Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Thomas Cowen.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
An update for our viewers and a informal conversation on current world crisis and events from Age Of Truth TV Investigative Reporter and Presenter, Lucas Alexander and Producer, DoP and Researcher, Lauge Felix Black. Filmed at an Amphitheatre in Denmark on April 10, 2020.
Several topics discussed.....
Link to document referred to: https://globalfreedommovement.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Evidence-the-COVID-19-pandemic-is-false.pdf
Medical experts referred to: Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Thomas Cowen.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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