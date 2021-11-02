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BILL MAHER SCHOOLS SEN. CHRIS COONS OVER NATURAL IMMUNITY AND VACCINE POLICY
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72 views • November 02, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/news/bill-maher-schools-sen-chris-coons-over-natural-immunity-and-vaccine-policy/
Watch Bill Maher force Democratic Sen. Chris Coons to admit that those with natural immunity to Covid-19 shouldn't be fired from their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated.
Watch Bill Maher force Democratic Sen. Chris Coons to admit that those with natural immunity to Covid-19 shouldn't be fired from their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated.
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