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Jim Hoft Joins Steve Bannon on The War Room to Discuss Anthony Fauci’s Latest Admission on Wuhan Funding
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142 views • May 26, 2021
On Monday morning Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss Anthony Fauci’s admission over the weekend that he had indeed funded the Wuhan Virology laboratory in China.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/tgps-jim-hoft-joins-steve-bannon-war-room-discuss-rat-trap-anthony-faucis-latest-admission-wuhan-funding-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/tgps-jim-hoft-joins-steve-bannon-war-room-discuss-rat-trap-anthony-faucis-latest-admission-wuhan-funding-video/
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