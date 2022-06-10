Christians and worldliness

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Credits to brother Jim. His YouTube channel is ThirstyforTruth.





John, Paul and James, three men of God, mention that we are to separate from the world and her sins.





In John 2:15-17, followers of Christ are reminded that we are to not love the world with its lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life. Paul reminds us in 2 Corinthians 6:17 that we are to be separate from the world whereas James says that those who are friends with the world and her sins are adulterers (James 4:4). Adultery is sin and sin leads to death unless it is repented of (James 4:4).





The world encourages the individual to sin or break God’s holy and eternal ten commandments for sin is the transgression of God’s holy law (1 John 3:4; Exodus 20:3-17). We are to have the mind of Christ and to put on the whole armor of God to fight against the temptations and lusts that leadeth to sin, which separate us from God and leads us to death (Philippians 4:8; Ephesians 6:12-18; Romans 6:23).





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].