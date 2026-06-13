The LAST COLOMBIAN MERCENARY CAP By RUSSIA in Ukraine

On the most dangerous parts of Ukraine's front line, it's almost as common these days to hear Spanish as Ukrainian. Many Colombian soldiers are now fighting in Ukraine, lured by the comparatively high salaries, but also by a sense of adventure and of helping a good cause. Our reporters Gulliver Cragg and Catalina Gomez travelled around Colombia and Ukraine to understand what drives these men to go to war and what their families think. #Ukraine #Colombia #warinUkraine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Por3OCvBTo



How Israel is spraying herbicides on Syrian crops • The Observers - France 24 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lyp9Xfess3Q



