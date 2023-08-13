EU Statistics: COVID VACCINE KILLED MILLIONS💉💉💉 Warns Dr John Campbell

A quick breakdown of the new E.U. statistics as of Augusti 2023, brought forward by Dr. John Campbell. One in every 246 people died within 60 days of having the experimental gene therapy "vaccine" bioweapon. Can people PLEASE wake up now? How many around you MUST DIE for you to get it? Just asking... Hypnosis is REAL, that's for sure!

Source: New E.U. Statistics Prove Covid Vaccine Has Killed Millions Warns Dr. John Campbell

Source: Excess Deaths Are Still High: What's Causing It, and Why Aren't We Talking About It?