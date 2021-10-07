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Part1 Deceptive Whistleblower Frances Haugen Facebook Harms Children Agenda Deep Dive
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30 views • October 07, 2021
Part1 Deceptive Whistleblower Frances Haugen Facebook Harms Children Agenda Deep Dive
Hugo Talks Digital ID Passport To ACCESS INTERNET? / Hugo Talks #lockdown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEFaxI5pTIs&;t
60 Minutes Oct 3rd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Lx5VmAdZSI&;t
ABC News Oct 5th
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3uTBBU00UE&;t
@SomeBitchIKnow
https://dlive.tv/p/somebitchiknow+rGw7p5D7g
CBS News Dec 5 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECfB14mLKAQ
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/facebook-whistleblower-frances-haugen-testifies-on-children-social-media-use-full-senate-hearing-transcript
Hugo Talks Digital ID Passport To ACCESS INTERNET? / Hugo Talks #lockdown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEFaxI5pTIs&;t
60 Minutes Oct 3rd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Lx5VmAdZSI&;t
ABC News Oct 5th
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3uTBBU00UE&;t
@SomeBitchIKnow
https://dlive.tv/p/somebitchiknow+rGw7p5D7g
CBS News Dec 5 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECfB14mLKAQ
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/facebook-whistleblower-frances-haugen-testifies-on-children-social-media-use-full-senate-hearing-transcript
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