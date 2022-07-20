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THE NUCLEAR BOMB HOAX - WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO HIROSHIMA & NAGASAKI
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335 views • July 20, 2022

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This Original Video [MIRRORED] From https://www.bitchute.com/video/2FUox9WPN1iR/


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bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.


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