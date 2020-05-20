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Gestion de l'épidémie par la répression. Le peuple piétiné.
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11 views • May 20, 2020
Import YT é avril 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7M5ICY8phk
Chaîne YT artistepro : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtakrFaZmQLAhE1i0WUUH8Q
Nous ne sommes qu'un troupeau de mouton contraints d'obéir bêtement sous peine de punition. Êtes-vous en colère ? Regardez ma prochaine vidéo sur la façon dont Hong-Kong a traité la pandémie, sans victimes: https://youtu.be/8bnPKl6ye88
Chaîne YT artistepro : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtakrFaZmQLAhE1i0WUUH8Q
Nous ne sommes qu'un troupeau de mouton contraints d'obéir bêtement sous peine de punition. Êtes-vous en colère ? Regardez ma prochaine vidéo sur la façon dont Hong-Kong a traité la pandémie, sans victimes: https://youtu.be/8bnPKl6ye88
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