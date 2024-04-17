Create New Account
Total Сontrol of Humanity!
Kaleidoscope of Facts
What manipulation tools do you know? Television, Internet, clip presentation of information, NLP and advertising. Is everything listed here? Probably not…

Why does all this work and affect us? Because there is someone who manipulates us from birth, even if one was born far away from civilization. The worst enemy is the one whom we consider being our friend!

Who is to control us and hide in the shadows? What are his tools? Is it real to become free from slavery?

If you want to know more about how to become free from manipulation, watch the full version of Kaleidoscope of Facts 23 "The Power of Images":

https://www.youtube.com/live/csodRIhRibk?si=ln5vvZRYjETfCyN2

Here you can download Sensei IV book as well as other books by Anastasia Novykh for free:

https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-sensei

AllatRa TV official email address: [email protected]

#humancontrol #wishes #demonsinsideus

