How All Vaccines Are Cultured. 1954 Measles Vaccine Backstory. DrTomCowan.com

How the Measles Vaccine Was 'Developed' in 1954 by Enders. How Viruses Are 'Isolated'.
FULL SHOW: The Contagion Myth ~ Dr. Thomas Cowan, MD ~ Simply Explained & Demonstrated ~ WAPF ~ Session 1 & 2, 2021. https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/The-Contagion-Myth-Ancestral-Wisdom-Meets-Modern-Science-Thomas-Cowan:5
Tom S. Cowan, MD, at DrTomCowan.com, "graduated Summa Cum Laud 1977 from Duke University in biology. Dr Cowan has a medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 1984 with a residency in Family Practice at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, New York and practiced as both an emergency medicine and general medicine physician. Prior to his medical degree he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Swaziland, Africa, from 1977 to 1980." ~ www.DrTomCowan.com
