BIG Pharma Is Not Your Friend - Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater

Pharmacist Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater blows the whistle on Big Pharma and the true dishonesty of the medical industry. She discusses that drugs are not the only form of treatment and suggests aligning the continuum of care between pharmacists, patients, and doctors in order to improve overall wellness. Unfortunately, the traditional pharmaceutical industry has moved away from this approach and instead focuses on profit off of sickness.





Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater is a registered pharmacist and one of the founders of the Integrative Therapeutics Board of The Wellness Company. She is a global leader in reinitializing continuum of care processes between pharmacists, patients, and doctors. Her mission is to educate the public that pharmaceuticals are only part of the solution that patients should consider for their wellness - nutraceuticals, diet, mental health, and lifestyle changes need to be incorporated into health plans.





Today, Dr. Jen VanDeWater is not only looking out for the overall wellness of the people, she is also finding ways to support brave independent Main Street pharmacies who stand up against the corporate agenda. Dr. VanDeWater embodies the The Wellness Company values and leads the way in how we think about wellness.





