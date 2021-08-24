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The Elite Will Be Ticked When This Gets Out! Scientists Just Dismantled Their Entire Agenda!
Lisa Haven
Lisa HavenCheckmark Icon
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1551 views • August 24, 2021
A new study that has just been released and it is stirring quite a bit of controversy, because it questions some of the most important scientific narratives that are being pushed all over the world today… It literally has globalists enraged! All that and more in this report…



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