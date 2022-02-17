It's On: Did You Hear What He Said? February 17th 4,000 Cops Will Surround the Ottawa Convoy With Mass Arrests

Tonight while watching @Vidstorm on YouTube, he was live streaming and caught several rigs bringing in 12 foot high fencing and a gentleman who was working in Ottawa, but lives in Nova Scotia told him that they were resurrecting the fencing to close off the truckers into the red zone. The red zone is the area where the government has identified the truckers to be unlawfully protesting. The video that you are watching here is from a Trucker who received the Governments Notice of E Violation today and while walking the streets of Ottawa he bumps into a University student who has connections with CBC and the RCMP and he tells our videographer that 4,000 cops will be placed around the Truckers encampment and will be escorted out after being arrested. The young man also said that the University of Ottawa announced today that they are closing down and will be doing classes on-line until next week. God Bless the Truckers.Video clip from:Trucker Protest Freedom Convoy Update NewsStunt Dummy