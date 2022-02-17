© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's On: Did You Hear What He Said? February 17th 4,000 Cops Will Surround the Ottawa Convoy With Mass Arrests
Follow
0
Share
Report
150 views • February 17, 2022
Tonight while watching @Vidstorm on YouTube, he was live streaming and caught several rigs bringing in 12 foot high fencing and a gentleman who was working in Ottawa, but lives in Nova Scotia told him that they were resurrecting the fencing to close off the truckers into the red zone. The red zone is the area where the government has identified the truckers to be unlawfully protesting. The video that you are watching here is from a Trucker who received the Governments Notice of E Violation today and while walking the streets of Ottawa he bumps into a University student who has connections with CBC and the RCMP and he tells our videographer that 4,000 cops will be placed around the Truckers encampment and will be escorted out after being arrested. The young man also said that the University of Ottawa announced today that they are closing down and will be doing classes on-line until next week. God Bless the Truckers.
Video clip from:
Trucker Protest Freedom Convoy Update News
Stunt Dummy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sINZvvjtX3c
Video clip from:
Trucker Protest Freedom Convoy Update News
Stunt Dummy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sINZvvjtX3c
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.