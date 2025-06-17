War to impose Digital ID currency....

During the plannedemic we saw all world leaders bow down to whoever was giving the orders, except 3 who were murdered because they refused. John F kennedy wrote,

" For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence – on infiltration instead of invasion – on subversion instead of elections – on intimidation instead of free choice – on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly-knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations. Its preparations are concealed not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed".

He was talking about the Jesuits.

Mossad, CIA and MI6 have been trained by the Jesuits. They use the exact same tactics that the Jesuits have been using for decades. Through tactics of deception, infiltration and unrelenting subversion, Jesuits train how to gain the upper hand that eventually would lead to victory and opportunity for revenge and retribution against all enemies, they murder children without any remorse, they murder defenceless women and children. These are the tactics being used today by Israel and Ukraine . Israel uses blackmail on all world leaders, many leaders are on the Epstein tapes. So all world leaders agreed to population reduction , that`s why they pushed the vaccine. Our leaders are now scheming against us again, they want us living on the edge, afraid of nuclear war, forcing us to accept illegal immigrants dumped on our communities, pushing up the prices of everything so everybody must work long hours just to pay bills, letting society fall apart right before our eyes. But our `leaders` are only concerned with engineering wars against Russia and Iran and China while letting our communities fall apart. This NWO doesn`t give a shit about our health or our communities, it doesn`t give a shit about Ukraine or Israel, Netanyahu said he was turning Israel into a lab rat for Pfizer, the NWO burns babies , women and children alive in Gaza, they don`t give a shit about anybody! They don`t mind killing a few thousand Iranians or Israelis , as long as at the end of it, it`ll bring in the Digital ID and Digital currency. The jesuit mantra ; the End justifies the Means. We are at phase 2, phase 1 was get the operating system injected into everyone`s arms worldwide, and phase 2 is bring in the Digital ID. The media and governments will now slowly escalate the wars, until they cripple the world economy. Iran is playing its role, it never takes out high value israeli targets, just knocks down some buildings which can be rebuilt, yet the Iranian government allows its top commanders to be killed, like it left all the resistance be killed, because Iran is being used to destroy the resistance, and when the Jesuit trained USA/Israel kill off all the real resistance, and maybe nuke Iran to accelerate the depopulation, then Iran will submit. The leaders of Russia and China know they`ll be next and unless they too bow to the jesuit trained USA/Israel, their populations will be decimated. The leaders don`t mind their populations being killed off. The NWO controls all the world leaders, but it doesn`t control the citizens of the countries, that is why they`ll kill more and more ordinary people.