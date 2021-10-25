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Jamaicans Under Threat of Terror | Door-to-Door Vaccination Campaign | Vaccine Mandate
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74 views • October 25, 2021
The Government of Jamaica has threatened the citizens who are vaccine hesitant and has partnered with Big Business to force vaccination of people. Several Corporate giants have issued vaccine mandates for their employees; while the Prime Minister has charged the Medical Community to "step-up" and encourage people to get vaccinated
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