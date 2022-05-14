NMN vs NR: Why NMN is the best NAD anti-aging supplement ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review & Scientific Overview

Might our genes contain a vast, untapped well of ancient knowledge that our biology needs to stand up against the myriad challenges and toxicity of modernity?

Here I review, compare, and contrast Nicotinamide Mononucleotide vs Nicotinamide Riboside - two potent sources of the NAD+ molecule, a crucial biological fuel that our epigenome needs to turn on and off the right genes at the right times - along with breaking down the recent science on the two epigenetic vitamins...





00:30 Overview of NMN and NR supplements

01:50 Personal experiences with NMN and NR

03:53 Science behind NAD+ precursors

05:47 Optimal dosages and intake methods

08:09 Safety, purity, and quality of supplements

10:06 Synergistic cofactors and lifestyle tips

12:03 Recent clinical trials and research findings

13:59 Implications for anti-aging and longevity

15:54 Summary and practical recommendations





For everything mentioned here, read: NMN by Youth & Earth 📑 via the Limitless library of Biohacker Reviews

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Shop 🛒 Youth & Earth

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⚠️ Importantly, these supplements are COA-verified as pure and free of toxins or additives by an accredited UK lab, as are all of Youth & Earth's products. This proof of purity is what you should demand when supplement shopping, especially when it comes to a product in this price range. Because of their commitment to quality, Youth & Earth makes the cut to be included as a recommended Limitless Secret Society. Pick up over £200 worth of their products, and you'll be eligible for a 30-minute Biohacking consultation and membership in our elite biohacker community.

Forward a receipt of your purchase to [email protected]





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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