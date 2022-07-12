FARMERS IN INDIA ARE RISING UP 11TH JULY 2022

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BREAKING FARMERS ARE NOW RISING UP IN INDIA ... THE GLOBALIST ARE COMING FOR THEIR LANDS, THEY GOT NEW FOOD FOR THE HUMAN... DID YOU KNOW THERE WAS A DOCUMENTARY CALLED COWSPIRACY AND WHAT THE HEALTH WHICH EXPLAINED ALL THIS COW GASES THING AND IT WAS PROVEN THEY CAUSED MORE DAMAGE THAN CARS.. HOWEVER NO ONE CARED AT THE TIME, BUT THEY CARE NOW BECAUSE THEY WANT TO FEED YOU BUGS THE NEW FOOD FOR THE NEW HUMAN...
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