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Brother RG Stair - Prophet of Lust, Hugging & Groping Boobs (2017)
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149 views • January 20, 2021
Brother R.G. Stair - Prophet of Lust, getting his Hugs and Groping Breasts in his Tabernacle Services in 2017 as he prepares his victims for greater sexual assaults. [This is an updated video with the audio fixed]
This is the controversial video that started the investigation that got cult leader Brother Stair arrested and jailed in 2017. He is currently out on bail under house arrest awaiting trial, for 8 criminal charges, that his lawyers have kept delayed.
This video has been re-edited from the Overcomer Ministry Tabernacle Sabbath Services on YouTube between May 2017 to Oct 2017 - a 6-month period. Originally edited and narrated by Random Uploads, a former member whose sister was raped by Bro Stair. Rapper Craig Mack is seen with RG Stair in the intro.
These clips put Brother Stair INTO context. This is the whole of what his "ministry" is all about - all the other stuff he does is just filler.
Brother Stair, Ralph Stair, RG Stair, Brother Ralph, Overcomer Ministry, Faith Cathedral Fellowship, Overcomer Farm, Walterboro, SC, Canadys South Carolina.
Micro Cults
More information available at https://RGStair.com
More video content on Bro RG Stair on the Truth Blaster channel
Random Uploads channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzcL2x5IoT2Tggyl9Dah_Kg/videos
This is the controversial video that started the investigation that got cult leader Brother Stair arrested and jailed in 2017. He is currently out on bail under house arrest awaiting trial, for 8 criminal charges, that his lawyers have kept delayed.
This video has been re-edited from the Overcomer Ministry Tabernacle Sabbath Services on YouTube between May 2017 to Oct 2017 - a 6-month period. Originally edited and narrated by Random Uploads, a former member whose sister was raped by Bro Stair. Rapper Craig Mack is seen with RG Stair in the intro.
These clips put Brother Stair INTO context. This is the whole of what his "ministry" is all about - all the other stuff he does is just filler.
Brother Stair, Ralph Stair, RG Stair, Brother Ralph, Overcomer Ministry, Faith Cathedral Fellowship, Overcomer Farm, Walterboro, SC, Canadys South Carolina.
Micro Cults
More information available at https://RGStair.com
More video content on Bro RG Stair on the Truth Blaster channel
Random Uploads channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzcL2x5IoT2Tggyl9Dah_Kg/videos
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