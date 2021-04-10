The Truth Behind the Pink

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Have you ever heard of “pinkwashing”? Pinkwashing is when “cause marketing” loses sight of “the cause” and becomes more about the bottom line – profits. In this short clip, Erin Elizabeth, founder of Health Nut News, asks the question: “what has the pink ribbon really accomplished?” She reveals the hypocrisy of famously unhealthy corporations collaborating to push the pink ribbon.