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Matrix Acapella Daily News Log No 4 - 22/05/2022
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52 views • May 22, 2022
Check out the latest news:
BOMBSHELL VIDEO Shows Same Woman Makes FOUR Trips to Detroit Drop Box In TWO Days… Deposits Stacks Of Ballots — EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/bombshell-video-shows-woman-makes-four-trips-detroit-drop-box-two-days-deposits-stacks-ballots-exclusive-video/
FDA Approves New Intravenous Monkeypox Drug Treatment From PFIZER-Linked SIGA Technologies
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/fda-approves-new-intravenous-monkeypox-drug-treatment-pfizer-linked-siga-technologies/
AOC Mocks Christians For Opposing Abortion, Rants About How Babies in the Womb Are Not a Life (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/aoc-mocks-christians-opposing-abortion-rants-babies-womb-not-life-video/
Another Study Confirms Wearing Masks Increases COVID Infection
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/another-study-confirms-wearing-masks-increases-infection-covid/
Disney Releases LGBTQ Pride-Themed Toys Marketed to Children
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/05/20/disney-releases-lgbtq-pride-themed-toys-marketed-to-children/
Tracking coronavirus in animals takes on new urgency
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tracking-coronavirus-in-animals-takes-on-new-urgency/ar-AAXwCYi?ocid=uxbndlbing
Why Did Self-Described ‘Liberals’ Become Cheer Leaders for the Rise of Covid Totalitarianism?
https://dailysceptic.org/
FDA Approved Medicine For Smallpox – TEMBEXA, Has ‘BlackBox’ Causing Serious Side Effects!
https://thetruedefender.com/fda-approved-medicine-for-smallpox-tembexa-has-blackbox-causing-serious-side-effects/
Monkeypox: Time to worry or one to ignore?
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-61524508
Monkeypox: Doctors concerned over impact on sexual health
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-61527835
Monkeypox goes global: why scientists are on alert
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-01421-8
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland amid NATO dispute
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/3496642-russia-cuts-off-natural-gas-supply-to-finland-amid-nato-dispute/
MILITARY-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IS ITCHING TO SEND “HUNTER-KILLER” DRONES TO UKRAINE
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/18/ukraine-reaper-drones-weapons-transfer/
CIVILIAN VICTIM OF U.S. DRONE STRIKE STARTS GOFUNDME TO SAVE HIS LEGS — AND HIS LIFE
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/18/drone-strike-gofundme-civilian-casualty/
Joe Rogan Says Twitter Has Been ‘Curated by a Bunch of Dorks’ and He Gained 700K Followers After Elon Musk Made Bid to Buy Company
https://www.mediaite.com/podcasts/joe-rogan-says-twitter-has-been-curated-by-a-bunch-of-dorks-and-he-gained-700k-followers-after-elon-musk-made-bid-to-buy-company/
Babies hospitalized as formula shortage grows more dire
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/baby-formula-shortage-more-children-hospitalized/
Shanghai district to require all shops to shut, residents to stay home
https://news.yahoo.com/shanghai-district-require-shops-shut-120052250.html
Thousands Of Covid-negative Beijing Residents Sent To Quarantine
https://www.barrons.com/news/thousands-of-covid-negative-beijing-residents-sent-to-quarantine-01653110106
Emergency WHO meeting over Monkeypox spread: ‘We should take it seriously’
https://www.news.com.au/world/emergency-who-meeting-over-monkeypox-spread-we-should-take-it-seriously/news-story/fa5cec55cddaf7476525560404e9ca81
‘Sexual form of monkeypox’ blamed for global spread of virus
https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/sexual-form-of-monkeypox-blamed-for-global-spread-of-virus-20220522-p5anga.html
Belgium become first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine: Anyone testing positive must isolate for 21 days as 14 countries now confirm outbreaks and doctors warn of 'significant rise' in UK cases
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10841885/Doctors-warn-significant-rise-UK-monkeypox-cases-surge-two-three-weeks.html
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BOMBSHELL VIDEO Shows Same Woman Makes FOUR Trips to Detroit Drop Box In TWO Days… Deposits Stacks Of Ballots — EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/bombshell-video-shows-woman-makes-four-trips-detroit-drop-box-two-days-deposits-stacks-ballots-exclusive-video/
FDA Approves New Intravenous Monkeypox Drug Treatment From PFIZER-Linked SIGA Technologies
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/fda-approves-new-intravenous-monkeypox-drug-treatment-pfizer-linked-siga-technologies/
AOC Mocks Christians For Opposing Abortion, Rants About How Babies in the Womb Are Not a Life (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/aoc-mocks-christians-opposing-abortion-rants-babies-womb-not-life-video/
Another Study Confirms Wearing Masks Increases COVID Infection
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/another-study-confirms-wearing-masks-increases-infection-covid/
Disney Releases LGBTQ Pride-Themed Toys Marketed to Children
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/05/20/disney-releases-lgbtq-pride-themed-toys-marketed-to-children/
Tracking coronavirus in animals takes on new urgency
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tracking-coronavirus-in-animals-takes-on-new-urgency/ar-AAXwCYi?ocid=uxbndlbing
Why Did Self-Described ‘Liberals’ Become Cheer Leaders for the Rise of Covid Totalitarianism?
https://dailysceptic.org/
FDA Approved Medicine For Smallpox – TEMBEXA, Has ‘BlackBox’ Causing Serious Side Effects!
https://thetruedefender.com/fda-approved-medicine-for-smallpox-tembexa-has-blackbox-causing-serious-side-effects/
Monkeypox: Time to worry or one to ignore?
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-61524508
Monkeypox: Doctors concerned over impact on sexual health
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-61527835
Monkeypox goes global: why scientists are on alert
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-01421-8
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland amid NATO dispute
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/3496642-russia-cuts-off-natural-gas-supply-to-finland-amid-nato-dispute/
MILITARY-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IS ITCHING TO SEND “HUNTER-KILLER” DRONES TO UKRAINE
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/18/ukraine-reaper-drones-weapons-transfer/
CIVILIAN VICTIM OF U.S. DRONE STRIKE STARTS GOFUNDME TO SAVE HIS LEGS — AND HIS LIFE
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/18/drone-strike-gofundme-civilian-casualty/
Joe Rogan Says Twitter Has Been ‘Curated by a Bunch of Dorks’ and He Gained 700K Followers After Elon Musk Made Bid to Buy Company
https://www.mediaite.com/podcasts/joe-rogan-says-twitter-has-been-curated-by-a-bunch-of-dorks-and-he-gained-700k-followers-after-elon-musk-made-bid-to-buy-company/
Babies hospitalized as formula shortage grows more dire
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/baby-formula-shortage-more-children-hospitalized/
Shanghai district to require all shops to shut, residents to stay home
https://news.yahoo.com/shanghai-district-require-shops-shut-120052250.html
Thousands Of Covid-negative Beijing Residents Sent To Quarantine
https://www.barrons.com/news/thousands-of-covid-negative-beijing-residents-sent-to-quarantine-01653110106
Emergency WHO meeting over Monkeypox spread: ‘We should take it seriously’
https://www.news.com.au/world/emergency-who-meeting-over-monkeypox-spread-we-should-take-it-seriously/news-story/fa5cec55cddaf7476525560404e9ca81
‘Sexual form of monkeypox’ blamed for global spread of virus
https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/sexual-form-of-monkeypox-blamed-for-global-spread-of-virus-20220522-p5anga.html
Belgium become first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine: Anyone testing positive must isolate for 21 days as 14 countries now confirm outbreaks and doctors warn of 'significant rise' in UK cases
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10841885/Doctors-warn-significant-rise-UK-monkeypox-cases-surge-two-three-weeks.html
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