Matrix Acapella Daily News Log No 4 - 22/05/2022

Check out the latest news:BOMBSHELL VIDEO Shows Same Woman Makes FOUR Trips to Detroit Drop Box In TWO Days… Deposits Stacks Of Ballots — EXCLUSIVE VIDEOFDA Approves New Intravenous Monkeypox Drug Treatment From PFIZER-Linked SIGA TechnologiesAOC Mocks Christians For Opposing Abortion, Rants About How Babies in the Womb Are Not a Life (VIDEO)Another Study Confirms Wearing Masks Increases COVID InfectionDisney Releases LGBTQ Pride-Themed Toys Marketed to ChildrenTracking coronavirus in animals takes on new urgencyWhy Did Self-Described ‘Liberals’ Become Cheer Leaders for the Rise of Covid Totalitarianism?FDA Approved Medicine For Smallpox – TEMBEXA, Has ‘BlackBox’ Causing Serious Side Effects!Monkeypox: Time to worry or one to ignore?Monkeypox: Doctors concerned over impact on sexual healthMonkeypox goes global: why scientists are on alertRussia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland amid NATO disputeMILITARY-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IS ITCHING TO SEND “HUNTER-KILLER” DRONES TO UKRAINECIVILIAN VICTIM OF U.S. DRONE STRIKE STARTS GOFUNDME TO SAVE HIS LEGS — AND HIS LIFEJoe Rogan Says Twitter Has Been ‘Curated by a Bunch of Dorks’ and He Gained 700K Followers After Elon Musk Made Bid to Buy CompanyBabies hospitalized as formula shortage grows more direShanghai district to require all shops to shut, residents to stay homeThousands Of Covid-negative Beijing Residents Sent To QuarantineEmergency WHO meeting over Monkeypox spread: ‘We should take it seriously’‘Sexual form of monkeypox’ blamed for global spread of virusBelgium become first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine: Anyone testing positive must isolate for 21 days as 14 countries now confirm outbreaks and doctors warn of 'significant rise' in UK casesSupport us:BTC: 3H1Uj8AeMvHZghRXRAf4twDtPQT882vNqQETH: 0x8b67f3278324F87a378dfc847fF6B93A1f2ad8e3Follow us:Twitter/MatrixAcapellaYoutube/MatrixAcapella