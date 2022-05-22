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Matrix Acapella Daily News Log No 4 - 22/05/2022
MatrixAcapella
MatrixAcapella
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Check out the latest news:

BOMBSHELL VIDEO Shows Same Woman Makes FOUR Trips to Detroit Drop Box In TWO Days… Deposits Stacks Of Ballots — EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/bombshell-video-shows-woman-makes-four-trips-detroit-drop-box-two-days-deposits-stacks-ballots-exclusive-video/

FDA Approves New Intravenous Monkeypox Drug Treatment From PFIZER-Linked SIGA Technologies
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/fda-approves-new-intravenous-monkeypox-drug-treatment-pfizer-linked-siga-technologies/

AOC Mocks Christians For Opposing Abortion, Rants About How Babies in the Womb Are Not a Life (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/aoc-mocks-christians-opposing-abortion-rants-babies-womb-not-life-video/

Another Study Confirms Wearing Masks Increases COVID Infection
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/another-study-confirms-wearing-masks-increases-infection-covid/

Disney Releases LGBTQ Pride-Themed Toys Marketed to Children
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/05/20/disney-releases-lgbtq-pride-themed-toys-marketed-to-children/

Tracking coronavirus in animals takes on new urgency
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tracking-coronavirus-in-animals-takes-on-new-urgency/ar-AAXwCYi?ocid=uxbndlbing

Why Did Self-Described ‘Liberals’ Become Cheer Leaders for the Rise of Covid Totalitarianism?
https://dailysceptic.org/

FDA Approved Medicine For Smallpox – TEMBEXA, Has ‘BlackBox’ Causing Serious Side Effects!
https://thetruedefender.com/fda-approved-medicine-for-smallpox-tembexa-has-blackbox-causing-serious-side-effects/

Monkeypox: Time to worry or one to ignore?
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-61524508

Monkeypox: Doctors concerned over impact on sexual health
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-61527835

Monkeypox goes global: why scientists are on alert
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-01421-8

Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland amid NATO dispute
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/3496642-russia-cuts-off-natural-gas-supply-to-finland-amid-nato-dispute/

MILITARY-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IS ITCHING TO SEND “HUNTER-KILLER” DRONES TO UKRAINE
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/18/ukraine-reaper-drones-weapons-transfer/

CIVILIAN VICTIM OF U.S. DRONE STRIKE STARTS GOFUNDME TO SAVE HIS LEGS — AND HIS LIFE
https://theintercept.com/2022/05/18/drone-strike-gofundme-civilian-casualty/

Joe Rogan Says Twitter Has Been ‘Curated by a Bunch of Dorks’ and He Gained 700K Followers After Elon Musk Made Bid to Buy Company
https://www.mediaite.com/podcasts/joe-rogan-says-twitter-has-been-curated-by-a-bunch-of-dorks-and-he-gained-700k-followers-after-elon-musk-made-bid-to-buy-company/

Babies hospitalized as formula shortage grows more dire
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/baby-formula-shortage-more-children-hospitalized/

Shanghai district to require all shops to shut, residents to stay home
https://news.yahoo.com/shanghai-district-require-shops-shut-120052250.html

Thousands Of Covid-negative Beijing Residents Sent To Quarantine
https://www.barrons.com/news/thousands-of-covid-negative-beijing-residents-sent-to-quarantine-01653110106

Emergency WHO meeting over Monkeypox spread: ‘We should take it seriously’
https://www.news.com.au/world/emergency-who-meeting-over-monkeypox-spread-we-should-take-it-seriously/news-story/fa5cec55cddaf7476525560404e9ca81

‘Sexual form of monkeypox’ blamed for global spread of virus
https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/sexual-form-of-monkeypox-blamed-for-global-spread-of-virus-20220522-p5anga.html

Belgium become first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine: Anyone testing positive must isolate for 21 days as 14 countries now confirm outbreaks and doctors warn of 'significant rise' in UK cases
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10841885/Doctors-warn-significant-rise-UK-monkeypox-cases-surge-two-three-weeks.html

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