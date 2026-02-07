BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Psalm 63 Thirsting for God in the Wilderness
Scotty C
Scotty C
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 21 hours ago

An acoustic mess. Homeless and needy. Find God and guitar at the same time. Coincidence? Play and attract. Play and attract. evenings writing lyrics with a cute waitress. helpful, hopeful. Make it. become it. Live it. Inside grows before the outside. And life get's good. Blessings y'all Carolina Saltshaker

Psalms 63 Thirsting for God (2 Samuel 15:30–37) A Psalm of David, when he was in the Wilderness of Judah. 1O God, You are my God. Earnestly I seek You; my soul thirsts for You. My body yearns for You in a dry and weary land without water. 2So I have seen You in the sanctuary and beheld Your power and glory. 3Because Your loving devotion is better than life, my lips will glorify You. 4So I will bless You as long as I live; in Your name I will lift my hands. 5My soul is satisfied as with the richest of foods; with joyful lips my mouth will praise You. 6When I remember You on my bed, I think of You through the watches of the night. 7For You are my help; I will sing for joy in the shadow of Your wings. 8My soul clings to You; Your right hand upholds me. 9But those who seek my life to destroy it will go into the depths of the earth. 10They will fall to the power of the sword; they will become a portion for foxes. 11But the king will rejoice in God; all who swear by Him will exult, for the mouths of liars will be shut.

Keywords
bibletestimonymusic videoscottcarolina saltshakerpsalm 63coombe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Inflation to Hyperinflation: The Gathering Monetary Hurricane

From Inflation to Hyperinflation: The Gathering Monetary Hurricane

Sterling Ashworth
NIH&#8217;s East Palestine Office: Too Little, Too Late After Systemic Failure

NIH’s East Palestine Office: Too Little, Too Late After Systemic Failure

Coco Somers
Plastic surgeons&#8217; group opposes gender transition surgeries for minors

Plastic surgeons’ group opposes gender transition surgeries for minors

Laura Harris
Spain BANS social media for kids 16 below, joining global crackdown amid free speech concerns

Spain BANS social media for kids 16 below, joining global crackdown amid free speech concerns

Kevin Hughes
The prepper&#8217;s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

The prepper’s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

Zoey Sky
Silent alarms: The subtle body signals you should never ignore

Silent alarms: The subtle body signals you should never ignore

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy