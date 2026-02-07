Psalm 63 Thirsting for God in the Wilderness

An acoustic mess. Homeless and needy. Find God and guitar at the same time. Coincidence? Play and attract. Play and attract. evenings writing lyrics with a cute waitress. helpful, hopeful. Make it. become it. Live it. Inside grows before the outside. And life get's good. Blessings y'all Carolina Saltshaker

Psalms 63 Thirsting for God (2 Samuel 15:30–37) A Psalm of David, when he was in the Wilderness of Judah. 1O God, You are my God. Earnestly I seek You; my soul thirsts for You. My body yearns for You in a dry and weary land without water. 2So I have seen You in the sanctuary and beheld Your power and glory. 3Because Your loving devotion is better than life, my lips will glorify You. 4So I will bless You as long as I live; in Your name I will lift my hands. 5My soul is satisfied as with the richest of foods; with joyful lips my mouth will praise You. 6When I remember You on my bed, I think of You through the watches of the night. 7For You are my help; I will sing for joy in the shadow of Your wings. 8My soul clings to You; Your right hand upholds me. 9But those who seek my life to destroy it will go into the depths of the earth. 10They will fall to the power of the sword; they will become a portion for foxes. 11But the king will rejoice in God; all who swear by Him will exult, for the mouths of liars will be shut.