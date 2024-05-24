THE BIG LIE! "HUMAN CASES OF NON-SYMPTOMATIC BIRD INFLUENZA FOUND IN COLORADO"

#1....THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS "NON-SYMPTOMATIC INFLUENZA". Influenza is a CONDITION that has SYMPTOMatic criteria to be declared. IT IS NOT AN ORGANISM! You can't have it without symptoms. DEFINITIVELY IMPOSSIBLE
#2 THE INFLUENZA CONDITION IS NAMED AFTER THE BODY IT OS FOUND IN. A walrus that has an influenza condition would only have "Walrus Influenza" becuz it's a walrus. YOU CANT HAVE ANY OTHER TYPE OF INFLUENZA BESIDES HUMAN... BECUZ YOU ARE A HUMAN.
DONE AND DONE. IM GONNA POST THIS FOR A WEEK. PLEASE SPREAD THIS UNDERSTANDING SO PEOPLE DONT FALL FOR THE NONSENSE. ITS ON US!
