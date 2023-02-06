Young woman KILLED by VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS

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https://t.me/vaccineinjuriesca/3487
Lara Isaacs
March 24, 2022
I struggle everyday, I relive the worst day of my life everyday. My daughter died suddenly, she was 23. Autopsy came back as mycardtis, inflammation of the heart . Possibly from the covid 19 vaccine. Our family has no history of heart problems. I wonder if she felt anything, did she know she was dying, was she afraid.. answers I will never have. Hailey is a beautiful lady, beautiful heart and soul, loved to give to others. I will constantly hurt, miss her and love her. Hailey Anne Allan 01/30/1998 -05/21/2021.
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