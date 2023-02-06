Young woman KILLED by VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS

https://t.me/vaccineinjuriesca/3487
Lara Isaacs
March 24, 2022
I struggle everyday, I relive the worst day of my life everyday. My daughter died suddenly, she was 23. Autopsy came back as mycardtis, inflammation of the heart . Possibly from the covid 19 vaccine. Our family has no history of heart problems. I wonder if she felt anything, did she know she was dying, was she afraid.. answers I will never have. Hailey is a beautiful lady, beautiful heart and soul, loved to give to others. I will constantly hurt, miss her and love her. Hailey Anne Allan 01/30/1998 -05/21/2021.
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.