Young woman KILLED by VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS

Lara Isaacs

March 24, 2022

I struggle everyday, I relive the worst day of my life everyday. My daughter died suddenly, she was 23. Autopsy came back as mycardtis, inflammation of the heart . Possibly from the covid 19 vaccine. Our family has no history of heart problems. I wonder if she felt anything, did she know she was dying, was she afraid.. answers I will never have. Hailey is a beautiful lady, beautiful heart and soul, loved to give to others. I will constantly hurt, miss her and love her. Hailey Anne Allan 01/30/1998 -05/21/2021.

