Oregon’s Diesel Mandate: A Supply Chain Disaster?

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Oregon's aggressive push to phase out diesel and force electric semi-trucks faces a harsh reality: a broke state budget, missing chargers, and rising freight costs.
#OregonPolitics #OregonEconomy #Freight #SupplyChain #TruckingIndustry #CleanEnergy #OregonNews #Logistics #Inflation #CostOfLiving
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