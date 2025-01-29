Bedbound to Recovery-2 Covid Vaccine Injury Stories

I honestly believe this could be the most important interview we’ve ever conducted. Nick and Leslie are regular people. They’re not famous like many people we interview, but hearing their stories is essential! Why did they decide to take the vax? Bedbound to recovery! What does a covid vaccine injury look like, and what can be done to treat this horrible situation? What do conventional doctors do to treat it? (Hint: conventional doctors will tell you it’s all in your head (anxiety) as your entire body shakes and while your chest pain makes you bedbound). As Leslie says, “They’re all a bunch of jackwagons.”

Since Nick is from near ground zero of Hurricane Helene, we also discuss the FEMA response and parse out what’s true or false. Please share this video with anybody and everybody. People need to hear these stories. I have so much admiration for Nick and Leslie: there are no words! I’m so glad they’re doing OK, and I’m equally thankful that God has made our paths intersect.