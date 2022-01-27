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HOAS VIOLATE LAWS EMPLOYING RACIST ILLEGAL LATINOS
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11 views • January 27, 2022
Suspect: Sun Country Landscaping
Another landscaper that doesn't work with non latino English speakers in North Scottsdale. All observed workers foreign latino like every landscaper I've checked in Arizona. The feds are apparently giving pandemic $$(usually driving brandnew, expensive pickup trucks) to businesses employing all illegal alien latinos violating employment laws, RICO(Racketeer influenced corrupt organizations), anti discrimination laws as well.
I have never observed any landscapers in Arizona employing African Americans and White Americans.
Another landscaper that doesn't work with non latino English speakers in North Scottsdale. All observed workers foreign latino like every landscaper I've checked in Arizona. The feds are apparently giving pandemic $$(usually driving brandnew, expensive pickup trucks) to businesses employing all illegal alien latinos violating employment laws, RICO(Racketeer influenced corrupt organizations), anti discrimination laws as well.
I have never observed any landscapers in Arizona employing African Americans and White Americans.
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