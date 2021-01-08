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Here's to the Warmongers | Criminals, Liars and Psychopaths
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161 views • January 08, 2021
In the style of the infamous Apple "Here's to the Crazy One's" advertisements, we pay special tribute to the warmongers, criminals and liars who have exploited and destroyed the world, enslaving humanity for their own personal gain.
Featuring: George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Howard Dean, Bill O'Reilly, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama, John F. Kennedy, Mitt Romney, Ronald Regan, Richard Nixon, Vladimir Putin and more!
Here’s to the warmongers. The criminals. The liars. The psychopaths. The wolves in sheep’s clothing. The ones who have no integrity. They’re not fond of responsibility. And they have no respect for your rights.
You can vote for them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing that you can’t do, is ignore them. Because they have the guys with the guns…and they can have you thrown in a cage.
While some may see them as responsible leaders, we see evil. Because the ones who are insane enough to think that they can rule the world, are always the ones who do.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
Featuring: George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Howard Dean, Bill O'Reilly, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama, John F. Kennedy, Mitt Romney, Ronald Regan, Richard Nixon, Vladimir Putin and more!
Here’s to the warmongers. The criminals. The liars. The psychopaths. The wolves in sheep’s clothing. The ones who have no integrity. They’re not fond of responsibility. And they have no respect for your rights.
You can vote for them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing that you can’t do, is ignore them. Because they have the guys with the guns…and they can have you thrown in a cage.
While some may see them as responsible leaders, we see evil. Because the ones who are insane enough to think that they can rule the world, are always the ones who do.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
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