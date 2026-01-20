Decentralized AI Compression and Self-Sufficiency Future, an interview with Marjory Wildcraft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The future isn’t centralized—it’s local. New AI compression tech means entire libraries of survival knowledge can fit on a laptop, offline and uncensored. Pair decentralized intelligence with food self-sufficiency, and you reclaim control. Knowledge, like food, must live close to home—before systems fail, not after.
