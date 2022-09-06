What People Feel When They Have Undiagnosed Concussions

Here are some of the most common symptoms that people with undiagnosed concussions feel, according to a physical therapy specialist:



In this video, Jess Klain, the founder & owner of Physio Yoga & Wellness, talks about the symptoms people with undiagnosed concussions feel.



Jess explains that people with undiagnosed concussions may feel a spectrum of problems including migraines, experiencing blurry vision, developing a sensitivity to a certain frequency of sound, or even struggling to do daily activities such as driving. And most of the time, traditional health providers may write off these concerns and say that everything is normal. 😐



This can leave the patient leading a lifetime of chronic pain or even cause them to be involved in another accident.

Holistic wellness treatments may help patients with undiagnosed concussions RECOVER and live a pain- or problem-free life! 🙌



Do you agree with this message? Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you agree.

