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I MET THE NEW PRESIDENT TODAY_APRIL 6, 2016_TORY SMITH
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198 views • January 10, 2021
The Satanic child abuse whistleblower, Tory Smith, 52, in Columbia City, IN died on 20th July 2016. In this video he describes the new President of the USA is named ADAM. He is the first President of the country of the united states of America who his wife is one of the most beautiful women he has ever met. He says ADAM will be President until we can have a legal election. They are from Agartha the most populated country of Earth with 39.7 Billion citizens. It is also the most advanced and has its own star. He states that 1162 Earthian members of the DARPA / CIA CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION have been arrested.
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