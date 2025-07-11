TODZILL! Arm Wrestling with Global Champ Todd Hutchings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get ready to grip the table for an explosive interview with Todd “Toddzilla” Hutchings, the 58-year-old world champion arm wrestler who’s still crushing the competition! In this high-energy episode, Todd reveals how a chance Google search in 2000 sparked his journey from Arizona bouncer to global arm wrestling legend. Discover his secrets to dominating the sport in his late 50s, blending brute strength, technical mastery, and relentless training.
Todd Hutchings training seminar:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npxvHyNT8Co