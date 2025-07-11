BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TODZILL! Arm Wrestling with Global Champ Todd Hutchings
Palm and Pine Podcast
Palm and Pine Podcast
17 views • 18 hours ago

Get ready to grip the table for an explosive interview with Todd “Toddzilla” Hutchings, the 58-year-old world champion arm wrestler who’s still crushing the competition! In this high-energy episode, Todd reveals how a chance Google search in 2000 sparked his journey from Arizona bouncer to global arm wrestling legend. Discover his secrets to dominating the sport in his late 50s, blending brute strength, technical mastery, and relentless training.

Support the podcast at:


http://www.buymeacoffee.com/palmandpine


Todd Hutchings training seminar:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npxvHyNT8Co


sportsarm wrestlingtodzilla
