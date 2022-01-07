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Le Dr David E. MARTIN balaie les mythes et la propagande autour du Covid-19 - VF- HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION - Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
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114 views • January 07, 2022
Le Dr David E. MARTIN balaie les mythes et la propagande autour du Covid-19 pour nous faire partager
une vision limpide et lucide de la succession d'actes ayant généré la pandémie mondiale de Covid-19 de 2020-21
Vous avez la possibilité de trouver le transcript en français de cette vidéo et de le télécharger sur le lien suivant:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-David-MARTIN_Clay-CLARK-SteelTruth-com-Ann-VANDERSTEEL.pdf
ou sur la page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
_____________________________________________________________________________________
The Dr David E/MARTIN wipes out all of the COVID myths and propaganda in order to share with us
a crystal clear and lucid vision of the succession of acts that lead to the Global Covid-19 Pandemic pandemic of 2020-21.
You have the possibility to find the french transcript of this video and download it on the following link:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-David-MARTIN_Clay-CLARK-SteelTruth-com-Ann-VANDERSTEEL.pdf
or from this page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
une vision limpide et lucide de la succession d'actes ayant généré la pandémie mondiale de Covid-19 de 2020-21
Vous avez la possibilité de trouver le transcript en français de cette vidéo et de le télécharger sur le lien suivant:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-David-MARTIN_Clay-CLARK-SteelTruth-com-Ann-VANDERSTEEL.pdf
ou sur la page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
_____________________________________________________________________________________
The Dr David E/MARTIN wipes out all of the COVID myths and propaganda in order to share with us
a crystal clear and lucid vision of the succession of acts that lead to the Global Covid-19 Pandemic pandemic of 2020-21.
You have the possibility to find the french transcript of this video and download it on the following link:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-David-MARTIN_Clay-CLARK-SteelTruth-com-Ann-VANDERSTEEL.pdf
or from this page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
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