HE WILL DIVIDE THE BOOTY WITH THE STRONG

Overcoming - synonyms are having victory, winning. You are not called to be weak and passive. Isaiah 53 - The Messiah will divide the booty with the strong. And, by the way, He, the Messiah, was numbered with criminals.
https://youtu.be/ubIREHV8mJU
https://youtu.be/dYPUqUQ0Y8A
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.