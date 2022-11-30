The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Judgement Day. Will You Celebrate?

It's one of the reasons many fear their death Warriors of Light.



That not-knowing what follows the grave can torment us as the years go by.

Now, you do you boo' but I have found that the personal relationship with Jesus is the only way that I have found peace as my expiration date nears. Remember we are here for his (God's) purpose to prevail. Focus and pray on what you can do in the Kingdom and death loses its sting day-by-day. Peace Warriors of Light and let's Rock!

Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

Inspirational clip from:

Aplogetics.

http://bit.ly/3UiXu7k

Music from Rob Rock

https://apple.co/36SKaU8