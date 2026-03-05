🎵The Indestructible (Osage Orange)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dark Americana, Stomp and Holler, Folk Rock, Gritty Male Vocals, Driving Acoustic Guitar, Cinematic, Thumping Percussion
(Intro: Slow, heavy acoustic strumming with a rhythmic boot-stomp)
(Verse 1)
In the bottomlands of the Red River tide
A secret in the wood had nowhere to hide
The Osage carved it, a bow for a horse
Bending the wind with a lethal force
Meriwether sent the cuttings to the East
To a President waiting on a golden beast
They called it Bois d’arc, the wood of the bow
The hardest heart that the earth could grow.
(Chorus)
It’s horse-high, bull-strong, and hog-tight
A living wall in the middle of the night
No rot, no ruin, no chemical coat
The hottest fire that a stove ever wrote
Approaching the coal, defying the blade
The greatest fence that the Lord ever made.
(Verse 2)
The Janka ball couldn't dent the grain
Two thousand pounds and it felt no pain
White oak rots while the Osage stands
A century deep in the prairie lands
Then the steel men came with a wire of barb
Dressing the theft in a progress garb
They passed the laws, they ripped the root
To sell you a product that was half the fruit.
(Bridge)
(Tempo picks up, driving percussion)
Ten billion dollars in a wire cage
While they buried the name of the mighty Osage
They called it a nuisance, they called it a weed
But you can't build a business on a permanent seed
They want the rust, they want the decay
But the hedge is waiting for a better day!
(Verse 3)
Go to the roadside, look for the brain
A neon sphere in the autumn rain
Pick up the apple, feel the weight
Of a wood that can warp a hollow grate
The sap is rising, a yellow-gold flame
The industry's over, but the tree is the same
It refused to die, it refused to fade
The most indestructible thing ever made.
(Chorus)
It’s horse-high, bull-strong, and hog-tight
A living wall in the middle of the night
No rot, no ruin, no chemical coat
The hottest fire that a stove ever wrote
Approaching the coal, defying the blade
The greatest fence that the Lord ever made.
(Outro)
(Music strips back to just the stomp and a single guitar line)
Pick it up...
Plant the seed...
The wood will outlast you...
It’s all you need.
(Fade out with the sound of a sharpening stone on steel)