🎵The Indestructible (Osage Orange)

Dark Americana, Stomp and Holler, Folk Rock, Gritty Male Vocals, Driving Acoustic Guitar, Cinematic, Thumping Percussion

(Intro: Slow, heavy acoustic strumming with a rhythmic boot-stomp)



(Verse 1)

In the bottomlands of the Red River tide

A secret in the wood had nowhere to hide

The Osage carved it, a bow for a horse

Bending the wind with a lethal force

Meriwether sent the cuttings to the East

To a President waiting on a golden beast

They called it Bois d’arc, the wood of the bow

The hardest heart that the earth could grow.



(Chorus)

It’s horse-high, bull-strong, and hog-tight

A living wall in the middle of the night

No rot, no ruin, no chemical coat

The hottest fire that a stove ever wrote

Approaching the coal, defying the blade

The greatest fence that the Lord ever made.



(Verse 2)

The Janka ball couldn't dent the grain

Two thousand pounds and it felt no pain

White oak rots while the Osage stands

A century deep in the prairie lands

Then the steel men came with a wire of barb

Dressing the theft in a progress garb

They passed the laws, they ripped the root

To sell you a product that was half the fruit.



(Bridge)

(Tempo picks up, driving percussion)

Ten billion dollars in a wire cage

While they buried the name of the mighty Osage

They called it a nuisance, they called it a weed

But you can't build a business on a permanent seed

They want the rust, they want the decay

But the hedge is waiting for a better day!



(Verse 3)

Go to the roadside, look for the brain

A neon sphere in the autumn rain

Pick up the apple, feel the weight

Of a wood that can warp a hollow grate

The sap is rising, a yellow-gold flame

The industry's over, but the tree is the same

It refused to die, it refused to fade

The most indestructible thing ever made.



(Chorus)

It’s horse-high, bull-strong, and hog-tight

A living wall in the middle of the night

No rot, no ruin, no chemical coat

The hottest fire that a stove ever wrote

Approaching the coal, defying the blade

The greatest fence that the Lord ever made.



(Outro)

(Music strips back to just the stomp and a single guitar line)

Pick it up...

Plant the seed...

The wood will outlast you...

It’s all you need.

(Fade out with the sound of a sharpening stone on steel)

