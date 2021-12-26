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OMAN INTERNATIONAL MUKHALED AL-RAQADI DIES AGED 29 AFTER COLLAPSING IN WARM-UP BEFORE MATCH HEART ATTACK
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92 views • December 26, 2021
From TriQ on BitChute
3 football players died of heart attacks in the last 5 days.
- Croatian Marin Cacic, 23 years old.
- Algerian Soufiane Lokar, 30 years old.
- Omani Makhlid Al Raqadi, 29 years old.
3 football players died of heart attacks in the last 5 days.
- Croatian Marin Cacic, 23 years old.
- Algerian Soufiane Lokar, 30 years old.
- Omani Makhlid Al Raqadi, 29 years old.
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