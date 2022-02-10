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The Dan Bongino Show 02.10. 22.
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100 views • February 10, 2022
Ep. 1703 This Tucker Segment Blew My Mind - The Dan Bongino Show
For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1703-this-tucker-segment-blew-my-mind
Check out our Clips channel for video highlights https://rumble.com/c/DanBonginoShowClips
Sign up to receive Dan's daily newsletter at https://bongino.com/newsletter/
This show is brought to you by Express VPN https://www.expressvpn.com/bongino
Tucker aired an explosive segment last night about the FBI. In this episode I address the segment, and what I think really happened.
Looking for news?
The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy to read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/
Please subscribe to the podcast at:
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/dan-bongino
Join Dan on Parler @dbongino
Follow him at:
Facebook @dan.bongino
Instagram @dbongino
Locals @dbongino
Email us at [email protected]
For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1703-this-tucker-segment-blew-my-mind
Check out our Clips channel for video highlights https://rumble.com/c/DanBonginoShowClips
Sign up to receive Dan's daily newsletter at https://bongino.com/newsletter/
This show is brought to you by Express VPN https://www.expressvpn.com/bongino
Tucker aired an explosive segment last night about the FBI. In this episode I address the segment, and what I think really happened.
Looking for news?
The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy to read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/
Please subscribe to the podcast at:
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/dan-bongino
Join Dan on Parler @dbongino
Follow him at:
Facebook @dan.bongino
Instagram @dbongino
Locals @dbongino
Email us at [email protected]
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