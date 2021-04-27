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Dr. RYAN COLE on COVID, mRNA-VACCINE and TREATMENTS
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252 views • April 27, 2021
DR. RYAN COLE -CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics discusses COVID, VACCINES AND TREATMENTS.

An extremely well-trained medical doctor has stepped forward with honest answers based upon the medical science about COVID-19, outpatient therapies, healthy immune systems, and the development of the vaccines.
Dr. Cole is a board-certified dermatopathologist (AP & CP) and the CEO/Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics. He has worked as an independent pathologist since 2004. Some highlights from his CV: Ackerman Academy of Dermatopathology (July 2002-June 2003): Dermatopathology Fellowship (Chief Fellow). Mayo Clinic (July 1997-June 2002): Resident in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology. Chief Fellow, Surgical Pathology Fellowship. Medical College of Virginia (1993-1997): Researched immunology. Served as President of Student Family Practice organization. Coordinated activities and seminars on the practice of family medicine and rural medicine. Earned MD in 1997.”

Dr. Cole has treated 350,000 patients during his career and has performed 100,000 COVID tests this last year.

He stresses that the best “mask” anyone could have is a healthy immune system, and he also emphasizes that there is absolutely no proven medical study that says masks need to be worn outside.

ARTICLE:
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/03/30/covid-19-vitamin-d-and-mrna-vaccine-concerns-dr-ryan-cole-md/
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