Cross Fire (1991, Mega Drive)

Cross Fire is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by A.I and published by Kyugo Trading (in North America) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). It is a re-skinned version of Super Airwolf (スーパーエアーウルフ) which was only released in Japan. Super Airwolf is based on the TV series Airwolf. The tie-in was removed for the international releases.



You play a mercenary called Billy who flies an attack helicopter. You get send to rescue hostages in several Middle and South American countries.



Each stage is divided into several phases. You first pilot your helicopter through a vertically scrolling section on your way to the base where the hostage is being held. When you reach the base, you fly a close attack on base with the helicopter during which you need to shoot as many enemies and defence systems as possible. Then you are on foot and need to make your way through the base to the building with the hostage. In this phase, you do not encounter the enemies and systems you have shot before. Then you are inside the building where you need to find the hostage and escape. Then you have another phase flying the helicopter which ends in a boss fight.



During the helicopter stages, you can fire, use a limited number of bombs or a limited number of shields. Occasionally, a stealth bomber will drop some power-ups for you, and some enemies also drop power-ups with random effects. During the phases on foot, you can fire a gun, jump and call in the helicopter. Jumps are used to avoid fire and to reach certain stationary defence systems with your gun. Calling the helicopter will have you controlling the helicopter similar to the close range attack, but the screen is fixed, you cannot proceed. Enemies can't harm the helicopter, so you can clear out the current screen. The helicopter cannot be called, however, once you are inside the building.

