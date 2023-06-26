Sarcastix - How To Guides (For Things You Shouldn't Do)

Episode 06 - How to Get a Diploma From Any College (with only a printer)

Hello there, future college graduates! Are you tired of actually attending classes, studying, and putting in actual effort to get a diploma? Well, fear not! Because today, I am going to teach you how to get a diploma from any college in the country with only a printer. That’s right, you can now be a college graduate without all the pesky learning, testing, and hard work that goes with it.





Now, before we get started, I need to remind you that this is all for entertainment purposes only. Trying to fake a diploma can result in serious consequences such as legal action, loss of credibility, and public embarrassment. So please, use this information wisely and at your own risk.





First things first, let’s talk about the basics. To create a believable fake diploma, you need to have a printer with high-quality printing capabilities. You also need to have access to high-quality paper, ink, and a customizable template. There are plenty of websites out there that offer templates for a variety of colleges. All you have to do is find one that suits your needs, download it, and then customize it to your liking.





Now, here’s the fun part. You can add any courses, grades, and extracurricular activities to your fake diploma. You can even create a fake transcript to make it look more legit. Who cares if you didn’t actually attend college? You can now put any degree you want on your resume and impress all your friends and family with your new found “education.”





But wait, there’s more! If you really want to take your fake diploma to the next level, you can even order a fake diploma cover. This will make your diploma look even more authentic and will fool anyone who glances at it. You can even hang it up on your wall and pretend that you actually attended college. Think of all the compliments you’ll receive from people who have no idea that you’re a fraud.





Now, I know what you’re thinking, “Won’t employers be able to tell that my diploma is fake?” Well, not necessarily. Most employers don’t actually verify diplomas. They’ll take your word for it. And if for some reason they do want to verify your diploma, you can always provide them with a fake phone number or website for the college that doesn’t actually exist. Problem solved.





In conclusion, getting a diploma from any college in the country with only a printer is not only easy but also a lot of fun. You can now pretend that you attended college and impress everyone around you with your fake degree. Just remember, this is all for entertainment purposes only, and trying to fake a diploma can result in serious consequences. So please, use this information wisely and at your own risk.





Thank you for tuning in, and happy printing!