EMF exposure in an airport and airplane

In this video Linda is showing you the radio frequency and magnetic frequency measurements she took in an airport, in an airplane on the ground and during the flight. At the end she is talking about the damage EMFs can cause on our body as well as what we can do to protect ourselves from high EMF exposure. Belly Armor (Shielding clothes for pregnant women, briefs for men, Belly Blanket)

https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/ Shielding Cloth & Electrosmog Meter TriField & Cornet are very accurate, The Handy Meter is very good to detect the source of EMF exposure.

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