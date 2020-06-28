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The Return
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33 views • June 28, 2020
In this study, we explore what it looks like “to turn” and “return” to God wholeheartedly. In the midst of judgments and calamities on the earth, His plan is ultimately for redemption and establishing His Kingdom in our lives. As we turn to Him in these times, in humility, in surrender, in repentance, we are recognizing His sovereign power to save, redeem, to set us free, and heal our lands.
2 Chronicles 7:19-22
Isaiah 1:24-27
Isaiah 22:12-13, 23-25
Isaiah 36 & 37, 37:2
Acts 13:2
2 Chronicles 7:19-22
Isaiah 1:24-27
Isaiah 22:12-13, 23-25
Isaiah 36 & 37, 37:2
Acts 13:2
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