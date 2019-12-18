Richard Jewell: Movie Review & Trump Impeachment

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Every Friday at 6PM , every Sunday 1:00pm for World News Masfaith3, Resistance Chicks, Leah and Michelle Svensson, Report and Do a {Founding Fathers "Christian"} commentary. notes: name Resistance Chicks = "Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God!" , Founding Fathers Christianity is obedience to the Word of God in government and owning land which means 95% of men should farm to provide for themselves and their families. Independence means , Dependent only on God not government, neighbors, others, or corporations. All men must Love and worship God living according to the Ten Commandments.
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Healthiest life is loving your parents, wife, husband children.. Loving God. And feeling their love for you! Working the land together is LIFE, love, freedom, pursuit of happiness! Own your land, the land provides all you and you children and your parents need! God made nature, the laws of nature! It's free! It is ALL Free! When it rains water is free, you breath air is FREE!
The gold and silver coins have your name on them ..United States of America is your name! You put your name on these coins because they belong to you. No fake Federal Reserve paper dollars! It's a CRIME. Tyranny! Everyone must use gold coins and silver coins that have our name on them. The gold and silver coins have your name on them.