Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - July 17, 2023 - Morley Robbins - Copper & Human Health - Covid Covfefe Update

The Root Cause Protocol (RCP) was developed by Morley Robbins, who transformed a career in the mainstream medical industry into a quest to learn the fundamental components of a healthy metabolism. The RCP is the culmination of his many years of research and is revolutionary in its approach to health from a truly holistic perspective, by looking at the whole organism and how all the elements work together, rather than limiting the focus to isolated nutrients or conditions.

The RCP works by restoring balance to the key minerals – magnesium, copper and iron – that must work together in order to optimize energy and increase vitality.

Restoring balance is a big undertaking, and the goal of the list below and the Handbook is to break it down into small pieces that can be easily integrated into a healthy lifestyle.



