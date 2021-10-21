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Congressman Tom Watson The Leo Frank Case September 1915
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20 views • October 21, 2021
Tom Watson was a statesman, activist and publisher in the early 1900s. In this article from Watson magazine, published in 1915, Watson discusses the privilege Jewish Americans have enjoyed by comparing the outcomes of various trials. His stance is that the power of the media and the money behind the scenes affects the outcome of the cases. The presentation with found footage combines historical images with fanciful illustration to bring his words to you.
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